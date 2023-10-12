GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say a man has been arrested and charged after a fatal stabbing.

Greggory Harris, 56, was charged with open murder, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The stabbing happened Oct. 1 in the area of South Division Avenue and Sutton Street SW.

Police said they found 53-year-old Larone Crenshaw on the sidewalk with apparent stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

His death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy, according to GRPD.

“I hope this arrest brings some measure of comfort to Larone’s family and friends,” GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom said in a statement.

Harris is in custody at the Kent County Correctional Facility.