GRPD: Baby OK, man in custody after standoff

Posted: Apr 30, 2019 03:48 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 30, 2019 04:32 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has surrendured and a baby is safely with police after a standoff on Grand Rapids' southeast side.

The incident happened on Watkins Street SE near Kalamazoo Avenue. A stretch of Watkins is shut down.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says a 19-year-old man who was believed to be armed was in the home. They said he was threatening his 5-month-old.

Around 4:20 p.m., the man came out of the home with the baby. He turned the child over to an officer and was then handcuffed.

The child wasn't hurt.

Before the man gave himself up, GRPD brought in crisis negotiators to talk with him. They used a loudspeaker to ask him to come out and said they didn't want to hurt him.

"We don't want the baby to get hurt," they added.

There were several cruisers at the scene, as well as an armored vehicle from GRPD's SWAT team.

