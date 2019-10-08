Police: 5-year-old shot in Grand Rapids

A photo of police outside the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital after receiving a call that 5-year-old girl came in with gunshot wounds. (Oct. 8, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 5-year-old girl was shot in Grand Rapids.

The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. Monday on the 2000 block of St Charles Avenue SW.

On Tuesday morning, officers say they received a call that a 5-year-old and the mother showed up to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

The 5-year-old has gunshot wounds in the lower extremities, according to Grand Rapids Police Sgt. John Wittkowski.

Officers were arriving at the hospital around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

