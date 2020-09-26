Double homicide brings Grand Rapids’ homicide count to 25

Grand Rapids police on the scene of a double homicide on Highland Street SE near Prospect Avenue. (Sept. 25, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were shot and killed in southeast Grand Rapids Friday evening, police say.

It happened around 8:20 p.m. on Highland Street SE near Prospect Avenue.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said officers went there after getting multiple 911 calls about shots fired. Once there, they found a victim in a home. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

The second victim showed up at a hospital in a private vehicle. He was also pronounced dead.

Police said both victims were adult men, but their names weren’t immediately released pending notification of their family.

It has been an unusually violent year in Grand Rapids, with 25 homicides so far and three months still left in 2020. The last time there were so many deaths was in the early 1990s, when street gangs were embroiled in a crack war.

Earlier this month, GRPD said it had solved 17 of the year’s homicides. There have been three more since then, including the two Friday night.

Anyone with information about the Friday shooting or any other crime is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.