Police: 2 injured in 2 shootings in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after two shootings in Grand Rapids early Friday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8 that officers were called around 1:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting on Thomas Street SE between Franklin and Wealthy streets.

Then a gunshot victim showed up at the hospital with injuries that police say are not life-threatening.

Police did not provide any suspect information or what led to the shooting.

The second shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. on Hall Street SW between Buchanan and Division avenues.

A man was sitting in his car outside the Hall Street Party Store when police say someone shot at him.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to police.

No suspect information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.