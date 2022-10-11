GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A teen was injured in a shooting in Grand Rapids Tuesday.

The 17-year-old showed up at a local hospital around 11 a.m. with a gunshot wound. While the Grand Rapids Police Department did not immediately say where he was shot, it did say his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The teen told investigator the shooting happened in the area of Cesar E. Chavez Avenue near Hall Street SW. The circumstances leading up to the shooting have not been released.

GRPD said its investigation was ongoing.