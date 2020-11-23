GRPD investigates 2 shootings; 2 men hospitalized

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two men were hospitalized after two shooting incidents Monday, Grand Rapids police say.

The first shooting happened around 3:40 p.m. in the 2900 block of Marshall Avenue SE, which is in the area of Eastern Avenue and 28th Street.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says officers were called there on a report of multiple shots fired. When they arrived, they found multiple shell casings in the area and soon realized at least one car and one apartment had been hit by gunfire.

About 10 minutes after the shooting, a 21-year-old man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the back. Police say his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

GRPD said the man is believed to have been leaving his apartment when he was shot.

The second shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. on La Belle Street SE near Jefferson Avenue SE.

Police say the exact location of the shooting is unknown.

Grand Rapids police on the scene of a shooting on La Belle Street SE on Nov. 23, 2020.

The victim was being taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

Police have not yet determined if the two shootings are related. They did not immediately have any information available about suspects.