GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was arrested for stabbing another man in Grand Rapids early Wednesday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said it happened shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday at Southview Apartments on College Avenue NE near the intersection of Leonard Street NE.

There was a gathering at the apartment when a fight broke out, according to GRPD.

Police said one man was stabbed and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect was arrested, according to GRPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.