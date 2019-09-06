Police: 1 shot in the leg in Grand Rapids

A photo of a scene of a shooting in Grand Rapids on Sept. 5, 2019.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say one person was shot in the leg in Grand Rapids.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and 11th Street.

After being shot, police say the victim went to a house in the 1000 block of Lincoln Avenue. That’s where police found the victim, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Officers say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Police say no suspects are in custody.

Officers say they are not receiving much cooperation in their investigation.