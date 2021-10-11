Police: 1 injured in shooting in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police established a perimeter in Grand Rapids’ Madison neighborhood Monday afternoon as they looked for the person responsible for a shooting.

The shooting happened around 1:35 p.m. on Oakdale Street SE west of Eastern Avenue.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said one person was shot. That person sustained injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

GRPD did not immediately release details about what led up to the shooting.

They set up a perimeter in the area of Oakdale, blocking off part of the street, while they sought a suspect. A description of the shooter was not immediately released.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.