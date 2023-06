GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was hospitalized following a shooting in Grand Rapids Tuesday, police say.

It happened in the area of Dickinson Street SE and Godwin Avenue. Police remained on the scene there shortly after 6 p.m.

The Grand Rapids Police Department did not immediately say what led up to the shooting, nor did it release any information about the victim.

It’s unknown if any arrests have been made.