The scene of a crash near the intersection of Second Street and Garfield Avenue NW in Grand Rapids on Sept. 26, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was seriously injured in a crash on Grand Rapids’ West Side Saturday night.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. in the area of Second Street and Garfield Avenue NW.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the driver, the only person in the car, was hospitalized in critical condition.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are not yet known.