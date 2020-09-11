GRPD: 1 dead, 1 injured in drive-by shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed in a drive-by shooting on Grand Rapids’ southeast side Friday afternoon, police say.

It happened around 3:20 p.m. on Adams Street SE west of Kalamazoo Avenue. The Grand Rapids Police Department said two people standing outside a home were shot.

Grand Rapids police respond to a deadly shooting scene along Adams Street SE near Kalamazoo Avenue. (Sept. 11, 2020)

One was killed. The other was hospitalized in critical condition.

The name of the person killed was not immediately released.

Police are also investigating what they described as a “gun battle” in the area of Bates Street SE and Henry Avenue around 3:05 p.m. No injuries were reported there, but police say they found multiple shell casings. They did not immediately have any suspects.

It’s not yet known whether the two shootings — which happened within about 15 minutes and one mile of one another — are connected.

The death marks Grand Rapids’ 23 homicide of 2020, which has been one of the city’s deadliest years ever. GRPD says it has solved 17 of those homicides.