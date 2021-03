GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A victim with multiple stab wounds is in critical condition following a stabbing Tuesday, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The victim was taken to a local hospital after the 11 p.m. stabbing, which happened at Griggs Street and Madison Avenue in Grand Rapids.

A suspect was taken into custody, Grand Rapids Police Sgt. Dan Adams said. The two people knew each other. The case is headed to the prosecutors office, which will decide on charges.