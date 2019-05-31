Pokémon sculptures stolen from GR nature center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A nature center in Grand Rapids is asking for the public’s help after several student-made sculptures were stolen.

Blandford Nature Center, located at 1715 Hillburn Avenue NW, posted on Facebook Thursday that several Pokémon sculptures were taken from its “Poké Quest” trail.

The nature center said the pieces were made by teens at the West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology as well as Grandville Avenue Arts and Humanities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the nature center’s community programs manager at amber@blandfordnaturecenter.org. The sculptures can also be returned during normal business hours with no questions asked, according to the Facebook post.

—–

Online:

Blandford Nature Center