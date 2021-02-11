Poke Poke Sushi Unrolled opens first area restaurant in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A restaurant created by self-professed foodies from Detroit is now serving up poke bowls at its first West Michigan location.

Poke Poke Sushi Unrolled quietly opened at the corner of Fulton Street and Sheldon Avenue SE in Grand Rapids late last month. Its dining area began welcoming customers days later when the state lifted its monthslong ban enacted to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Detroit-based company first announced plans to expand to Grand Rapids in November 2019. Before the Grand Rapids location, native Poke Poke Sushi Unrolled fans had to travel about two hours to Ann Arbor to get their fix.

(In a photo taken a month before Poke Poke Sushi Unrolled opened, paper blocks out any views inside the glass storefront in Grand Rapids.)

(An undated image provided by Poke Poke Sushi Unrolled shows poke bowls made by the business.)

Crews spent months building out the ground floor space of 20 Fulton East Apartments to accommodate the poke bar, which offers signature and custom-made poke bowls with a variety of toppings, from traditional ahi tuna, salmon and white rice to a vegan substitute for raw tuna called Ahimi and cauliflower rice.

A co-owner tells News 8 that Poke Poke Sushi Unrolled is following state pandemic guidelines, including requiring customers to wear face masks when they’re not seated and limiting dining to a quarter of the restaurant’s capacity.

Poke Poke Sushi Unrolled is open for takeout, delivery and dine-in service from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The co-owner of Grand Rapids’ Poke Poke Sushi Unrolled says they’ve not yet set a date for the grand opening celebration, but event information will be posted on the restaurant’s glass storefront and at https://eatpokepoke.com/ when details are determined.