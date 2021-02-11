PNC Bank gets creative with leftover art supplies, donates to GRPS

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — When ArtPrize 2020 was canceled because of the pandemic, PNC Bank, the sponsor of ArtPrize Education Days, was left with tons of art supplies and no little artists to use them to create.

So Thursday, those supplies became inspiration to 7,000 Grand Rapids Public School students.

Organizers say the supplies were meant for 18,000 kids during ArtPrize Education Days. When the event was called off, PNC teamed up with Meijer to get cinch sacks with paint, markers, construction paper, glue sticks and other supplies into the hands of kids.

“Grand Rapids Public Schools has been doing an amazing job but they’ve been challenged with resources trying to keep the workers safe, the students safe and the community safe and that comes with an extra cost,” Sean Welsh, regional president for West Michigan for PNC Bank, said.

An event presenting the bags to students was held at Dickinson Elementary school Thursday morning.