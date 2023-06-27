GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids’ skywalk is a popular way to get from point A to point B downtown, but security concerns have prompted one building owner to restrict the public’s access through its building.

The skywalk is a series of stops that takes pedestrian from DeVos Place on the north side of downtown to Van Andel Arena and back. Although it was developed as a public-private partnership, building owners have control of portions that pass through their property.

Soon, the general public will not have access through Plaza Towers in the late nights and early mornings.

Residents of Plaza Towers told News 8 card readers will be installed at both skywalk entrances at Plaza Towers for after-hours access.

But for people like Joshua Workman, who works a few jobs at downtown establishments, that will present a problem.

“I use the skywalk in the morning and at night to get to work,” Workman said.

The skywalk is especially important to him during the winter months.

“That’s the main highlight of having the skywalk,” Workman said. “Because in the winter, I don’t want to walk outside in, like, 10-degree weather.”

Eenhoorn LLC, the company that owns Plaza Towers, would not provide details on what caused it to change access to the skywalk, but Grand Rapids police said they responded to a call on May 14 involving a person throwing a soda can at a Plaza Towers security guard.

It was the latest in a series of incidents downtown this summer, ranging from aggressive panhandling to a shooting at the Blue Bridge.

In a statement to News 8, Eenhoorn LLC District Manager Travis Tamminga said:

“Based on our review of ‘Best Practices’ for skywalk traffic management and after careful consideration, including discussion with other local businesses and input from the Grand Rapids Police Department, we have decided to move forward with limiting the skywalk hours at Plaza Towers during late night and early morning periods. We do not believe this decision will significantly adversely affect the general public as the skywalk will remain open during normal business hours and evenings.”

But Eenhoorn has not said exactly what those hours will be.

“Unfortunately, if they close the skywalk too early in the morning, I’m not going to be able to use the skywalk to get to work,” Workman said. “But if they close it too late, I’m not going to be able to leave and use the skywalk to get to my car, which is very unfortunate.”

Events at Van Andel that end late at night might also present a problem.

Workman said he understands Eenhoorn’s need to control the issues inside its building.

“I’ve had people try to, like, come at me when I’m walking through here,” Workman said.

But he doesn’t think restriction is the best solution.

“Maybe if there was like different security there, it would be maybe a lot better,” Workman said. “But I don’t think shutting down the skywalk is a good idea.”