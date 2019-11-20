Planet Fitness to open downtown Grand Rapids gym

A photo of the space on 234 Market Street in downtown Grand Rapids, where a Planet Fitness gym will open. (Courtesy of NAI Wisinski of West Michigan)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Planet Fitness will be opening a gym in downtown Grand Rapids.

Northville-based PF Michigan Group, one of the nation’s largest Planet Fitness franchisees, is leasing a 24,797 square foot space at 234 Market Street, according to NAI Wisinski of West Michigan, an organization that helped facilitate the lease.

The company anticipates the downtown gym to be opened in the late spring of 2020. Owners say there will be special offers for members who join early and around the grand opening.

PF Michigan Group currently operates 47 locations throughout Michigan and northwest Ohio.