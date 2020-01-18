Plan would add high rise across from Van Andel Arena

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A developer is looking to build a 24-story building in downtown Grand Rapids across from Van Andel Arena.

Wheeler Development Group wants to construct a mixed-use building on the site of what is now a city-owned parking lot off Ottawa Avenue at Fulton Street.

It would contain more than 100 apartments, several condos, a parking garage, along with retail and office space. Of the apartments, up to 20% would be priced for households making below the area’s median income according to a plan provided to the City Commission.

>>PDF: Proposal and renderings

Developers will ask the City Commission to approve the project next week.

Buying the plot of land would cost the developer about $2 million and construction would cost $55 million. If the project is approved, construction could start this fall and take a little more than two years.