Closings & Delays
There are currently 38 active closings. Click for more details.

Plan would add high rise across from Van Andel Arena

Grand Rapids

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
A rendering of the proposed development at 22 Ottawa Avenue NW. (Courtesy Wheeler Development Group)

A rendering of the proposed development at 22 Ottawa Avenue NW. (Courtesy Wheeler Development Group)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A developer is looking to build a 24-story building in downtown Grand Rapids across from Van Andel Arena.

Wheeler Development Group wants to construct a mixed-use building on the site of what is now a city-owned parking lot off Ottawa Avenue at Fulton Street.

It would contain more than 100 apartments, several condos, a parking garage, along with retail and office space. Of the apartments, up to 20% would be priced for households making below the area’s median income according to a plan provided to the City Commission.

>>PDF: Proposal and renderings

Developers will ask the City Commission to approve the project next week.

Buying the plot of land would cost the developer about $2 million and construction would cost $55 million. If the project is approved, construction could start this fall and take a little more than two years.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 