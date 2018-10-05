Grand Rapids

Plainfield ramp to I-96 to reopen next week

Posted: Oct 04, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The on-ramp from Plainfield Avenue to westbound I-96 on Grand Rapids' north side is expected to reopen by late next week, state road officials say.

The ramp was shut down in early July while a stretch of westbound I-96 from Plainfield to Alpine Avenue was under construction. The work on the highway itself wrapped up in the middle of last month, delayed only slightly by a labor dispute, but work on the on-ramp wasn't finished yet.

The Michigan Department of Transportation confirmed Thursday the project was nearing completion. Officials expected it to reopen in about a week unless weather caused further delays.

The two sides of the labor dispute reached a deal at the end of last month.

