Plainfield ramp to I-96 to reopen next week

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. This still image take from September 2018 video shows construction on westbound I-96 at Plainfield Avenue in Grand Rapids.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. This still image take from September 2018 video shows construction on westbound I-96 at Plainfield Avenue in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The on-ramp from Plainfield Avenue to westbound I-96 on Grand Rapids' north side is expected to reopen by late next week, state road officials say.

The ramp was shut down in early July while a stretch of westbound I-96 from Plainfield to Alpine Avenue was under construction. The work on the highway itself wrapped up in the middle of last month, delayed only slightly by a labor dispute, but work on the on-ramp wasn't finished yet.

The Michigan Department of Transportation confirmed Thursday the project was nearing completion. Officials expected it to reopen in about a week unless weather caused further delays.

The two sides of the labor dispute reached a deal at the end of last month.