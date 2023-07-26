St. Francis Sculpture Garden held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new bridge on July 26, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids sculpture garden, which aims to give visitors a sense of peace in the midst of an otherwise chaotic world, is expanding.

St. Francis Sculpture Garden, located on Fulton Street near Aquinas College, is building a pedestrian bridge across a creek, which will connect the east side of the property to the west.

The bridge will extend the garden by three or four acres, according to Mic Carlson, sculptor and founder of the garden.

Wednesday morning, dozens of supporters — including donors and board members of the nonprofit that runs the garden — gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony, which included a ceremonial shovel dig.

Patrick Bishop, the nonprofit’s president, told News 8 the bridge will be 150 feet long, 6 feet wide and made largely of wood. It will also be wheelchair-friendly.

“It gets us to the other side of the creek and allows us to build six to eight more (sculpture) sites,” Bishop said.

Susan Evangelista, co-founder and media communications manager, told News 8 she is excited to expand the garden and discover new things on the west side of the creek.

“It’s been part of this dream since the beginning, and it’s going to open up a whole ‘nother area for people to have some nice, quiet serenity,” Carlson said.

Construction will start around Aug. 1, according to Bishop. He estimated the bridge will be done by Oct. 1.

Bishop told News 8 the entire project will cost about $250,000 — $75,000 of which will go toward a bronze sculpture in the middle of the bridge.

The sculpture will depict the meeting of St. Francis and St. Dominic.

Since the land of St. Francis Sculpture Garden is owned by the Dominican Sisters of Grand Rapids, organizers say it’s a fitting symbol.

“They (St. Francis and St. Dominic) actually met in real life,” Carlson said. “Because of the Dominican sisters allowing us to build this … sanctuary, it’s the perfect sculpture for that.”

At Wednesday’s ceremony, Sister Joan Williams — a member of the Dominican Sisters of Grand Rapids — blessed the site with holy water taken from the chapel’s baptismal font.

“A bridge, by nature, is symbolic of communication and union,” Williams said in her remarks. “The image of this bridge will represent connection and a symbol of hope, in addition to being a crossing.”

Bishop and other organizers say the garden itself is a much-needed “place of peace,” open to everyone.

“There’s so much craziness going on these days, right?” Bishop said. “Two miles away from downtown, you can walk into this garden space. You can take a couple of breaths. You can listen to the birds.”

“There’s such an energy here,” Evangelista said. “How can you not feel good walking here?”

Carlson told News 8 his goal for the garden was to “build a place for people to calm themselves.”

“I’m very proud of it. I don’t say that too often, but we’ve come a long ways in 13 years,” Carlson said.

And St. Francis Sculpture Garden will continue to grow, even beyond the bridge, according to Carlson.

“As money comes in, we build,” he said. “We’re never short of ideas, just short of money.”