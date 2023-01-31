GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An event happening in Grand Rapids this weekend is all about a good time on the ice for a good cause.

The Northview High School hockey team is hosting its 11th annual Pink in the Rink tournament on Friday and Saturday.

The tournament is an annual fundraiser in the fight against cancer. All players will be skating in honor of or in memory of someone who has or is battling cancer.

The money raised will be shared with Beautiful Profile Salon in Comstock Park, a nonprofit that provides cancer patients with wigs and spa treatments.

“I think every family in some way has been impacted by somebody struggling through the fight with cancer, so (for) our players to take a step back from hockey and see that it’s bigger than that is really cool,” Northview Wildcats Coach Travis Nichol said.

He said it’s a great way for the community to come together.

“It’s a huge a community event. … It’s always a great turnout,” he said. “Yeah (both teams are) playing against each other on the ice, but fans from both teams are there to support the same cause and I think it’s pretty awesome.”

The Pink in the Rink Tournament is happening Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4 at Griff’s IceHouse. On Friday Northview will face off with Kenowa Hills and on Saturday they’ll take on the Kalamazoo Eagles.

There is a $5 donation for people who want to attend.