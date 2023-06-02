GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Pink eye cases are on the rise in West Michigan. The chief pediatric nurse practitioner at Corewell Health’s Beaumont Hospital is sharing which strains are going around.

“Pink eye is actually a broad term for something we call conjunctivitis in the medical field,” Sarah Rauner said. “Conjunctivitis is an infection or inflammation in the lining of the eyelid and the inside of the eye itself.”

It comes in four categories: viral, bacterial, allergic and chemical. It’s transmitted by touch and shared surfaces.

“What’s going around right now are the viral and bacterial versions,” Rauner said.

For viral pink eye, Rauner said symptoms include runny nose, cough, cold symptoms and at the end of the symptoms comes the watery pink eyes.

“For the bacterial version, the infection, if it’s not treated, can progress into more of a cellulitis or a surrounding skin infection of the eye,” she said, adding that you can also have vision loss and scarring.

Anyone who is experiencing these symptoms should seek medical treatment.