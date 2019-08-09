Pind Indian moves into former downtown GR Russo’s

A photo of Pind Indian Cuisine 241 Fulton Street in Grand Rapids. (Courtesy of NAI Wisinski of West Michigan)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new restaurant will move into the former Russo’s International Market in downtown Grand Rapids.

Pind Indian Cuisine has signed a five-year lease at 241 Fulton St., according to NAI Wisinski of West Michigan, a Grand Rapids-based real estate firm.

Russo’s had occupied the space on Fulton Street for eight months before closing in May 2018. On Wednesday, Russo’s International Market announced they’re closing their last remaining store located at 2770 29th Street.

Manny Singh, owner and operator of Pind Indian Cuisine, owns two other restaurants in Virginia.

“I chose to open a restaurant in Grand Rapids because of the rapid growth the city is experiencing. 241 Fulton St seemed like a great fit because it is in the heart of downtown with proximity to the arena and university,” Singh said in a statement.

Pind Indian Cuisine will serve authentic Indian food like tandoori, biryani and malai kofta, according to a news release.

The restaurant will also offer gluten-free items, vegan options, a buffet, outdoor seating, take-out and catering for events.

The owner plans to serve lunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m-10 p.m.

The restaurant is expected to be open in a few weeks.