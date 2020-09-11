Pilot project to add paint, pop-up vending to Division Avenue

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Can paint and pop-up vending make Grand Rapids’ bustling Division Avenue corridor safer for pedestrians and bicyclists? A group of researchers will soon find out.

Wednesday, the Downtown Development Authority approved up to $50,000 in funding to roll out a “tactical build-out” on South Division Avenue near Logan Street, the area where the Inner City Christian Federation is building its Tapestry Square senior living development.

The plans call for testing whether pavement paint, pop-up vending and other “lighter, quicker, cheaper deployments” can improve safety and proper use of bus lanes, bike lanes and crosswalks.

Team Better Blocks/WGI and Aligned Planning will partner for the pilot project, which includes planning, recruiting volunteers, building out the site and gathering data daily, including noise levels and traffic speeds. The group plans to add QR codes to the area to explain what’s happening to visitors.

The initiative is part of the Rapid’s ongoing Division United project, which is aimed at improving future transportation and development to support those living and working along the roadway.

The team expects to start building out the site the week of Sept. 28. The pilot project will culminate into a special community event dubbed “Everyone’s Plaza” on Oct. 2.