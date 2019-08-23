Pierogi and Polkas: Polish Festival this weekend in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Polish Festival will fill the air in downtown Grand Rapids with the smell of kielbasa, pierogi and kapusta this weekend.

A highlight this year will be a demo tent where you can learn how to make Polish cuisine. There will also be the opportunity to learn about Polish history and culture.

The event is Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Rosa Parks Circle.

There will be a beer tent as well as booths where you can shop for Polish souvenirs. Maybe the most exciting event will be the paczki eating contest on Friday and Saturday.

For a full list of events, visit the Polish Heritage Society’s website.