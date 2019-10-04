Pierogi and Polaks: Pulaski Days in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Lace up your dancing shoes and loosen up those belts — its Pulaski Days in Grand Rapids.

Pulaski Days is where all 14 Polish halls in Grand Rapids open their doors to the public.

There are tons of traditional Polish foods like pierogi, kapusta and much more. Each polish hall also will feature traditional live polish music with bands from around the region.

There will be a parade as well at 11 a.m. Saturday morning. It will go down Fulton Street from Seward to Marion avenues.

