GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country, according to USA Pickleball.

With courts all over West Michigan, the Grand Rapids area is a “hot bed for pickleball,” said pickleball coach Bob Trout, the membership coordinator and former president of the Grand Rapids Pickleball Club.

“I have no doubt it’s one of the best clubs in the country,” Trout said of the club that hosts the Beer City Open tournament.

Trout got into the sport after he retired from his career as a teacher. He now competes in tournaments and won three gold medals in the U.S. Open, according to his coaching Facebook page.

“As an almost-70-year-old, I never thought I’d be doing competitive sports at a relatively high level,” he said.

The game is very social. Tournaments, Trout said, can be “like a family reunion,” and players can often just show up to a court and join a game.

“It’s an easy game to get started with and enjoy, have fun. But you can also work at it to get better,” Trout said.

Unlike tennis, which focuses on power and speed, pickleball is a defensive game. Players try to make “soft, easy shots that (opponents) can’t hit hard,” Trout explained.

Below, find a place to play pickleball near you.

INDOOR COURTS

Editor’s note: Prices and times could change. Double check the details with the venue before going.

GR Racquet + Fitness, Grand Rapids

$14 court rentals for non-members, $4 for members

Members can reserve three days in advance, non-members can reserve day of

4940 Plainfield Ave NE

grracquet.com

MSA Fieldhouse, Grand Rapids

Drop-in Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays 8 a.m. to noon; Tuesdays and Thursdays 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

$10 for non-members, $5 for members

5435 28th street court SE, Grand Rapids

michigansportsacademies.com

MSA Woodland, Grand Rapids

Drop-in Monday through Friday 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

$10 for non-members, $5 for members

2100 28th Street SE, Grand Rapids

michigansportsacademies.com

MVP Athletic Club, Grand Rapids

Sundays: Open ladder 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., free with guest pass

Mondays: Intro 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., $9 for non-members; drills 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., $14 for non-members; advanced drills 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., $14 for non-members

Wednesdays: Drills 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., $14 for non-members

115 Crahen Ave NE, Grand Rapids

mvpsportsclubs.com

Rooftop Pickleball at Amway Grand Plaza, Grand Rapids

Monday through Saturday 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Sundays 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

$20 per hour for single court, $5 to $8 per hour per paddle

187 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids

rooftoppickleballgr.squarespace.com

MSA Lakeshore, Holland

Drop-in Mondays and Tuesdays 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Wednesdays and Thursdays 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Fridays 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

$10 for non-members, $5 for members

Beginner Pickleball Ladder League on Fridays, $35

Two-hour court rentals $25

12429 Ransom St., Holland

michigansportsacademies.com

Hudsonville Congregational United Church of Christ, Hudsonville

Mondays and Wednesdays, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon

$5 per person

hudsonvilleucc.org

West Hills Athletic Club, Kalamazoo

$20-$24 court rentals for non-members, $12 for members

Open play at various times , $4 for members, $9 for guests

, $4 for members, $9 for guests Classes, private lessons and more offered

2001 South 11th Street, Kalamazoo

westhillsathletic.com

Calvin Church, Muskegon

Intermediate sessions Mondays and Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.; advanced sessions Mondays and Tuesdays, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

$3 donation per player

973 West Norton Avenue, Muskegon

calvin-crc.org

Bella Vista Church, Rockford

Open play for those 55+ some Mondays and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

$3 per person

5100 Belding Rd, Rockford

bellavistachurch.org

SportsQuest Family Center, Zeeland

Open play Monday, Wednesday, Friday, from 9 a.m. to noon

$5 for members, $7 nonmembers

Court rentals also available

3325 100th Avenue, Zeeland

sportsquest.org

OUTDOOR COURTS, PUBLIC PARKS

Ada Township Park, Ada Township

1180 Buttrick Ave., Ada Township

adamichigan.org

Belknap Park, Grand Rapids

30 Coldbrook NE, Grand Rapids

grandrapidsmi.gov

Moran Park, Holland

Sunday-Saturday, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

515 Maple Avenue, Holland

cityofholland.com

Old Farm Park, Kentwood

2350 Embro Dr., Kentwood

kentwood.us

Lake Odessa Picklebowl

E vents, tournaments, leagues throughout the year

S Fairgrounds Road, Lake Odessa

Picklebowl Facebook page

Central Park, Spring Lake

807 Central Ave, Spring Lake

springlakevillage.org

Don’t see your pickleball court on the list? Send us the information by emailing reportIt@woodtv.com. Be sure to include a link.