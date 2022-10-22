GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country, according to USA Pickleball.
With courts all over West Michigan, the Grand Rapids area is a “hot bed for pickleball,” said pickleball coach Bob Trout, the membership coordinator and former president of the Grand Rapids Pickleball Club.
“I have no doubt it’s one of the best clubs in the country,” Trout said of the club that hosts the Beer City Open tournament.
Trout got into the sport after he retired from his career as a teacher. He now competes in tournaments and won three gold medals in the U.S. Open, according to his coaching Facebook page.
“As an almost-70-year-old, I never thought I’d be doing competitive sports at a relatively high level,” he said.
The game is very social. Tournaments, Trout said, can be “like a family reunion,” and players can often just show up to a court and join a game.
“It’s an easy game to get started with and enjoy, have fun. But you can also work at it to get better,” Trout said.
Unlike tennis, which focuses on power and speed, pickleball is a defensive game. Players try to make “soft, easy shots that (opponents) can’t hit hard,” Trout explained.
Below, find a place to play pickleball near you.
INDOOR COURTS
Editor’s note: Prices and times could change. Double check the details with the venue before going.
GR Racquet + Fitness, Grand Rapids
- $14 court rentals for non-members, $4 for members
- Members can reserve three days in advance, non-members can reserve day of
- 4940 Plainfield Ave NE
- grracquet.com
MSA Fieldhouse, Grand Rapids
- Drop-in Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays 8 a.m. to noon; Tuesdays and Thursdays 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- $10 for non-members, $5 for members
- 5435 28th street court SE, Grand Rapids
- michigansportsacademies.com
MSA Woodland, Grand Rapids
- Drop-in Monday through Friday 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- $10 for non-members, $5 for members
- 2100 28th Street SE, Grand Rapids
- michigansportsacademies.com
MVP Athletic Club, Grand Rapids
- Sundays: Open ladder 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., free with guest pass
- Mondays: Intro 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., $9 for non-members; drills 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., $14 for non-members; advanced drills 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., $14 for non-members
- Wednesdays: Drills 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., $14 for non-members
- 115 Crahen Ave NE, Grand Rapids
- mvpsportsclubs.com
Rooftop Pickleball at Amway Grand Plaza, Grand Rapids
- Monday through Saturday 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Sundays 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- $20 per hour for single court, $5 to $8 per hour per paddle
- 187 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids
- rooftoppickleballgr.squarespace.com
MSA Lakeshore, Holland
- Drop-in Mondays and Tuesdays 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Wednesdays and Thursdays 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Fridays 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- $10 for non-members, $5 for members
- Beginner Pickleball Ladder League on Fridays, $35
- Two-hour court rentals $25
- 12429 Ransom St., Holland
- michigansportsacademies.com
Hudsonville Congregational United Church of Christ, Hudsonville
- Mondays and Wednesdays, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon
- $5 per person
- hudsonvilleucc.org
West Hills Athletic Club, Kalamazoo
- $20-$24 court rentals for non-members, $12 for members
- Open play at various times, $4 for members, $9 for guests
- Classes, private lessons and more offered
- 2001 South 11th Street, Kalamazoo
- westhillsathletic.com
Calvin Church, Muskegon
- Intermediate sessions Mondays and Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.; advanced sessions Mondays and Tuesdays, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- $3 donation per player
- 973 West Norton Avenue, Muskegon
- calvin-crc.org
Bella Vista Church, Rockford
- Open play for those 55+ some Mondays and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- $3 per person
- 5100 Belding Rd, Rockford
- bellavistachurch.org
SportsQuest Family Center, Zeeland
- Open play Monday, Wednesday, Friday, from 9 a.m. to noon
- $5 for members, $7 nonmembers
- Court rentals also available
- 3325 100th Avenue, Zeeland
- sportsquest.org
OUTDOOR COURTS, PUBLIC PARKS
Ada Township Park, Ada Township
- 1180 Buttrick Ave., Ada Township
- adamichigan.org
Belknap Park, Grand Rapids
- 30 Coldbrook NE, Grand Rapids
- grandrapidsmi.gov
Moran Park, Holland
- Sunday-Saturday, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- 515 Maple Avenue, Holland
- cityofholland.com
Old Farm Park, Kentwood
- 2350 Embro Dr., Kentwood
- kentwood.us
Lake Odessa Picklebowl
- Events, tournaments, leagues throughout the year
- S Fairgrounds Road, Lake Odessa
- Picklebowl Facebook page
Central Park, Spring Lake
- 807 Central Ave, Spring Lake
- springlakevillage.org
Don’t see your pickleball court on the list? Send us the information by emailing reportIt@woodtv.com. Be sure to include a link.