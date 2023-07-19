GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Beer City Open pickleball tournament is underway in Grand Rapids.

The tournament started Tuesday and will continue through Sunday, when the championship games will take place.

George Aquino, the vice president and managing director for tournament title sponsor AHC Hospitality and a pickleball player himself, credited the success of the tournament to the many Grand Rapids Pickleball Club volunteers. He said Beer City Open has more volunteers than most big tournaments.

“The entire community is involved,” Aquino said. “Hundreds of volunteers from the Grand Rapids Pickleball Club take care of the courts, clean the courts …. before Beer City opened. And I think that’s what makes it really, really special because it really takes a village to host this kind of event.”

Two top-ranked professional players, Irina Tereschenko and Zane Navratil, were at the Amway Grand RoofTop Pickleball court Tuesday, where Navratil offered lessons to pickleball enthusiasts.

Pickleball pro Zane Navratil gives a lesson at the Amway Grand RoofTop Pickleball court during the week of the Beer City Open. (July 19, 2023)

Both said they enjoy the hospitality they experience while in Grand Rapids for the tournament.

“One of the things that makes the Beer City Open so much fun is it doesn’t feel cookie cutter. It feels very tailored to Grand Rapids, and we really feel like we’re taken care of,” Navratil said.

Tereschenko said organizers of the tournament “put player hospitality as their first priority.”

“We’re at the beautiful venue here at the Amway Plaza,” she said. “We have practice courts, we had a player party, we have team dinner. So many opportunities for the players to kind of relax a little bit, bond, practice in their own comfort without being at the courts.”

The Beer City Open was one of the first pro tournaments Navratil played in. He started playing pickleball almost 10 years ago and has been playing it as a full-time job since July of 2020. Earlier this month, Navratil was drafted into the Orlando Squeeze, a professional pickleball team in Florida owned by Ryan DeVos.

“What keeps me passionate about the sport is just the opportunity in front of us,” Navratil said. “This sport is still very much at the ground floor and we’re seeing it grow before our eyes year in and year out. And that’s just so exciting to be a part of something that’s the fastest growing sport in the world.”

Navratil said he’s glad the tournament is taking place during Michigan’s blueberry season.

“My family is actually from Milwaukee,” he said. “My dad drives here to come to this tournament every year, and last year he left with 500 pounds of blueberries. That’s not even an exaggeration.”

Tereschenko said she got into pickleball by accident, after playing tennis in college.

“It’s a great way to exercise, meet new people,” she said. “Also, it’s fun to make it a professional career and be able to make money.”

Tereschenko said this is the fourth or fifth time she’s participated in the Beer City Open.

“We’re looking forward to the exciting crowds,” she said.

Aquino said the event is exciting for amateurs, pros and spectators, who can attend the tournament for free.

“This is the one time in the summer that I think all the pickleball players just look forward to,” he said. “It’s really a great opportunity for the city of Grand Rapids to host such a big event with all the best players in the world playing here.”

The tournament, which has almost 1,100 players, sold out in less than 15 minutes, Aquino said.

Aquino’s goal is to see Grand Rapids earn a new nickname: “Pickleball City USA.”

“People are starting to realize that we have a sport here that we can really grow as a whole and we have the opportunity,” he said.

Navratil said it’s an easy sport for people to pick up, no matter what their athletic background is.

Tereschenko said her advice for people just starting out is to “just be nice and have fun.”

“I just want to encourage everybody to try this awesome sport,” Tereschenko said. “I don’t think there is another sport in the world that allows you to actually play at a decent level within 10 minutes, regardless of a sports background. Give it a try and then bring your friends.”