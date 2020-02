GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Launch Family Entertainment Park celebrated its grand opening this weekend at the the Shops at CenterPoint mall in Grand Rapids. The parks XP Arena sets this park apart from the rest.

The XP Arena is still under construction and crews say it should be ready in the next week or two. In the meantime, visitors can enjoy an American Ninja Warrior-style obstacle course, dozens of trampolines, basketball hoops, arcade games and the centers own KRAVE cafeteria.