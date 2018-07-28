Grand Rapids

Photos: Taste of Grand Rapids 2018

By:

Posted: Jul 28, 2018 07:32 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 28, 2018 07:32 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Twenty-three local restaurants showed off their food at the annual Taste of Grand Rapids event at John Ball Park on July 27, 2018.

>>App users: Photos from Taste of Grand Rapids

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Grand Rapids Color Run 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Grand Rapids Color Run 2018

Photo Galleries
Photos: 2018 Taste of Grand Rapids
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2018 Taste of Grand Rapids

Photo Galleries
Photos: Whitecaps Millennial Night
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Whitecaps Millennial Night