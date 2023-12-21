GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — To mark their first Christmas, babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Trinity Health Grand Rapids had a special visitor.

Since the infants couldn’t leave the hospital, Santa came to them. A specially trained volunteer who helps hold the babies, known as a “NICU Cuddler,” dressed up to play the part.

(Courtesy Trinity Health Grand Rapids NICU)

“The NICU can be a challenging place to be, especially over the holidays,” Kelly Wilcox, clinical services manager of the Trinity Health Grand Rapids Birth Center, said Thursday in a release. “Being able to spread joy to our families and create positive memories makes it a little easier.”

To remember the visit, each family was given a printed photo.