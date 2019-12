GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be in West Michigan Monday to announce a holiday donation drive and to raise awareness to the fight against hunger in Michigan.

Whitmer partnered up with the Meijer in Comstock Park and Feeding America West Michigan. The goal of the drive is to donate more than 2,000 hams to food banks across Michigan. The event will be at Feeding America West Michigan on 864 W. River Center Drive NE in Comstock Park at 1:45 p.m.