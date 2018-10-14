Photos: Red Shoe Gala for Ronald McDonald House
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Red Shoe Gala to benefit the Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan was held at the JW Marriott in downtown Grand Rapids on Oct. 13, 2018.
>>App users: Photos from the gallery
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Rain leads to early closure of 2 UP campgrounds
- 4 days after storm, large swath of Panhandle suffering
- MI Supreme Court race has 6 candidates for 2 seats
- Photos: Jurassic Quest in Grand Rapids
Trending Stories
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.