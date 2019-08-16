Photos OK’d in trial against murder, mutilation suspect

Jared Chance appears in a Grand Rapids courtroom for a hearing ahead of his trial (Aug. 16, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man charged with murdering a Kalamazoo area woman and dismembering her body at his Grand Rapids apartment was back in court Friday, as lawyers prepare to present his case.

Jared Chance appeared in court for the hearing in which lawyers argued over what evidence could be shared at his Sept. 9 trial.

Chance’s defense team argued crime scene and autopsy photos should be excluded from the trial, saying the only purpose of showing such graphic photos would be to sway the jury. But the judge ruled the photos would be allowed as evidence.

Chance is charged with murder, tampering with evidence, mutilation of a dead body and concealing the death of 31-year-old Ashley Young of Oshtemo Township.

Left to right: Jared Chance during an Aug. 16, 2019 hearing and Jared Chance during his Dec. 3, 2018 booking into the Kent County jail.

Young was last seen alive with Chance on Nov. 29 at a liquor store about a block away from his Franklin Street apartment.

Detectives earlier testified Chance bought ammonia and beer at the same store after Young’s disappearance. Her purse was also found inside a nearby trash can that Chance was seen dumping something into.

Chance was arrested Dec. 2 after his neighbor found a bloody tarp in the apartment complex basement and called police. Part of Young’s remains were found in Chance’s apartment, but her head, hands and feet have not been recovered.

In a jailhouse interview weeks after the murder, Chance apologized to Young’s mother and told News 8 “I don’t know what to do here.”

During Friday’s hearing, Kent County Assistant Prosecutor Lawrence Boivin said it’s possible Chance shot her before the dismemberment.

A detective testified in January that two shell casings were recovered inside the furnace at Chance’s home. A sergeant said the father of Jared Chance acknowledged his son had a .22 caliber revolver.

Chance’s parents, James and Barbara Chance are also facing charges in the case. They’ve both pleaded not guilty to charges of perjury and being accessories after the fact.

Court documents indicated a day before Jared Chance’s arrest, he loaded boxes into his parents’ car, had them stop at Young’s car to pick up another box, then headed to their home in Holland.

A search of James and Barbara Chance’s home revealed a saw under the couch in the living room, the documents say. Traces of blood and tissue were found on that saw. Young’s autopsy indicated the saw was used in her dismemberment.