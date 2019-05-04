Photos: Nana's Run 2019 in Grand Rapids

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A collection of May 4, 2019 photos taken during Nana's Run in Grand Rapids.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A collection of May 4, 2019 photos taken during Nana's Run in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More than a thousand runners made their way through Grand Rapids Saturday to raise awareness and funds in the fight against Lou Gherig's disease, also known as ALS.

This was the sixth year for Nana's Run.



36 Photos Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A May 4, 2019 photo taken during the sixth annual Nana's Run through Grand Rapids.

Photos: Nana's Run 2019 A May 4, 2019 photo taken during the sixth annual Nana's Run through Grand Rapids. A May 4, 2019 photo taken during the sixth annual Nana's Run through Grand Rapids. A May 4, 2019 photo taken during the sixth annual Nana's Run through Grand Rapids. A May 4, 2019 photo taken during the sixth annual Nana's Run through Grand Rapids. A May 4, 2019 photo taken during the sixth annual Nana's Run through Grand Rapids. A May 4, 2019 photo taken during the sixth annual Nana's Run through Grand Rapids. A May 4, 2019 photo taken during the sixth annual Nana's Run through Grand Rapids. A May 4, 2019 photo taken during the sixth annual Nana's Run through Grand Rapids. A May 4, 2019 photo taken during the sixth annual Nana's Run through Grand Rapids. A May 4, 2019 photo taken during the sixth annual Nana's Run through Grand Rapids. A May 4, 2019 photo taken during the sixth annual Nana's Run through Grand Rapids. A May 4, 2019 photo taken during the sixth annual Nana's Run through Grand Rapids. A May 4, 2019 photo taken during the sixth annual Nana's Run through Grand Rapids. A May 4, 2019 photo taken during the sixth annual Nana's Run through Grand Rapids. A May 4, 2019 photo taken during the sixth annual Nana's Run through Grand Rapids. A May 4, 2019 photo taken during the sixth annual Nana's Run through Grand Rapids. A May 4, 2019 photo taken during the sixth annual Nana's Run through Grand Rapids. A May 4, 2019 photo taken during the sixth annual Nana's Run through Grand Rapids. A May 4, 2019 photo taken during the sixth annual Nana's Run through Grand Rapids. A May 4, 2019 photo taken during the sixth annual Nana's Run through Grand Rapids. A May 4, 2019 photo taken during the sixth annual Nana's Run through Grand Rapids. A May 4, 2019 photo taken during the sixth annual Nana's Run through Grand Rapids. A May 4, 2019 photo taken during the sixth annual Nana's Run through Grand Rapids. A May 4, 2019 photo taken during the sixth annual Nana's Run through Grand Rapids. A May 4, 2019 photo taken during the sixth annual Nana's Run through Grand Rapids. A May 4, 2019 photo taken during the sixth annual Nana's Run through Grand Rapids. A May 4, 2019 photo taken during the sixth annual Nana's Run through Grand Rapids. A May 4, 2019 photo taken during the sixth annual Nana's Run through Grand Rapids. A May 4, 2019 photo taken during the sixth annual Nana's Run through Grand Rapids. A May 4, 2019 photo taken during the sixth annual Nana's Run through Grand Rapids. A May 4, 2019 photo taken during the sixth annual Nana's Run through Grand Rapids. A May 4, 2019 photo taken during the sixth annual Nana's Run through Grand Rapids. A May 4, 2019 photo taken during the sixth annual Nana's Run through Grand Rapids. A May 4, 2019 photo taken during the sixth annual Nana's Run through Grand Rapids. A May 4, 2019 photo taken during the sixth annual Nana's Run through Grand Rapids. A May 4, 2019 photo taken during the sixth annual Nana's Run through Grand Rapids.

>>Photos: Nana's Run 2019