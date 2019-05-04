Grand Rapids

Photos: Nana's Run 2019 in Grand Rapids

Posted: May 04, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More than a thousand runners made their way through Grand Rapids Saturday to raise awareness and funds in the fight against Lou Gherig's disease, also known as ALS. 

This was the sixth year for Nana's Run.
 

