Photos: Nana's Run 2019 in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More than a thousand runners made their way through Grand Rapids Saturday to raise awareness and funds in the fight against Lou Gherig's disease, also known as ALS.
This was the sixth year for Nana's Run.
>>Photos: Nana's Run 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Large fight brings police to 28th...
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Nana's Run highlights 'community of...
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Dispatchers: 2 injured in Kent County head-on crash
- Photos: Nana's Run 2019 in Grand Rapids
- Nana's Run highlights 'community of support' in ALS fight
- Charge dropped against man arrested in 1986 murder
Trending Stories
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.