GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids police dog who was seriously hurt in a crash continues to recover.

On Friday, the Grand Rapids Police Police Department said K-9 Dozer was “making great progress in physical therapy.”

It isn’t clear whether Dozer will ever be able to return to duty, but police said they were happy to see him recovering.

The Grand Rapids Police Department posted this photo of Dozer, saying he was making great progress. (Oct. 6, 2023)

Dozer, who is 4 years old, was hurt in an Aug. 4 crash. As GRPD Officer Teddy VanVliet and Dozer responded to a break-in call around 3 a.m., an SUV hit their cruiser, going around 75 mph.

The officer was not hurt, but Dozer experienced a severe spinal injury that paralyzed his hind legs.