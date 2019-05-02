Grand Rapids

Photos: Grand Rapids celebrates 169th birthday

Posted: May 02, 2019 06:19 PM EDT

Updated: May 02, 2019 06:19 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The rain didn’t keep people away from Rosa Parks Circle Thursday, where they gathered to celebrate Grand Rapids’ 169th birthday.

The three-hour party included games, raffles, fun activities and a DJ. Mike from “Mojo in the Morning” emceed the downtown event.

Hudsonville Ice Cream sweetened the festivities by offering free ice cream to visitors.

Grand Rapids was founded April 2, 1850, but wasn’t officially established by the city charter until the next month.

