Photos Godsmack in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Godsmack played Van Andel Arena in downtown Grand Rapids on April 19, 2019.
The band was accompanied by Volbeat and Stitched Up Heart.
>>App users: Photos from the concert
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Photos: Westside Easter Egg Hunt 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Suspect in custody after armed robberies
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Photos: Westside Easter Egg Hunt 2019
- Photos Godsmack in Grand Rapids
- Missing woman with dementia found safe
- Suspect in custody after armed robberies
Trending Stories
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.