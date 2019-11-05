Photos: From Lincoln to JFK: Presidents, campaigns in GR

Archive photos provided by the Grand Rapids Public Library History and Special Collections Department and the Grand Rapids Public Museum show presidents John F. Kennedy, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford and Franklin Roosevelt in Grand Rapids during their campaigns.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The past two centuries of elections have brought some high profile candidates to Grand Rapids, including then-candidate John F. Kennedy, Richard Nixon, President Franklin Roosevelt and then-Congressman Gerald R. Ford.

Historic photos collected by the Grand Rapids Public Museum, Grand Rapids Library and Grand Rapids City Archives and Records Center date back as far as 1864, when a banner for Abraham Lincoln’s presidential campaign hang above then- Monroe Street.

