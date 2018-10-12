Grand Rapids

Photos: Couture for a Cure 2018

By:

Posted: Oct 11, 2018 11:50 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 11, 2018 11:50 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The 13th annual Couture for a Cure, which was held Oct. 11, 2018, benefited biomedical research and science education at the Van Andel Institute in Grand Rapids.

>>App users: Photos from Couture for a Cure

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: 2018 Couture for a Cure
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2018 Couture for a Cure

Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael slams into Gulf Coast
 Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael slams into Gulf Coast

Photo Galleries
Photos: ArtPrize 10 Awards show
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: ArtPrize 10 Awards show