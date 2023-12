GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Tis’ the season for ugly sweaters, and the tiniest patients at Corewell Health’s Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital are getting in the holiday spirit.

This week, the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit celebrated. Each family decorated a festive sweater perfect for their baby.

A neonatal intensive care baby in Grand Rapids is dressed up for Christmas. (Courtesy of Corewell Health)

“Nobody wants to be in the hospital, especially for the holidays, but little things like this can really help to make a hospital stay exceptional,” the hospital said in a statement.