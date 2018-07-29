Grand Rapids

Photos: Color Run in Grand Rapids

By:

Posted: Jul 29, 2018 04:41 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 29, 2018 04:41 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Hundreds of people attended The Color Run in Grand Rapids on July 28, 2018.

The event benefited the West Michigan Sports Commission.

>>App users: Photos from The Color Run

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Grand Rapids Color Run 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Grand Rapids Color Run 2018

Photo Galleries
Photos: 2018 Taste of Grand Rapids
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2018 Taste of Grand Rapids

Photo Galleries
Photos: Whitecaps Millennial Night
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Whitecaps Millennial Night