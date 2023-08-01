The 15,000 Scoop Challenge at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids on Aug. 1, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

GRAND RAPIDS. Mich. (WOOD) — Thousands of scoops of ice cream were handed out for free in downtown Grand Rapids Tuesday.

The 15,000 Scoop Challenge at Rosa Parks Circle benefited Kids’ Food Basket. Moose Tracks and Country Fresh donated $1 to the nonprofit for every scoop handed out. Organizers said they reached their donation goal of $15,000.

There was also face painting, giveaways and more fun. See photos of the event:

The challenge began in Grand Rapids in 2010. It offered 10,000 free scoops at the time but has grown since then.