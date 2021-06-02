Peters visits GR to champion infrastructure bill

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — U.S. Sen. Gary Peters visited Grand Rapids Wednesday to encourage support for President Joe Biden’s massive infrastructure plan.

Peters met with a number of stakeholders representing labor, the Michigan Department of Transportation and, on behalf of the city, Mayor Rosalynn Bliss. They all had ideas on how to use some $2 trillion that Democrats in Congress are trying to get passed.

As negotiations continue, Peters said that while he would prefer a bipartisan bill, he believes that getting more resources into roads, bridges, water systems and even cybersecurity is so important that Democrats can go it alone if they have to.

“Americans know that roads and bridges need to be fixed. They know sewer systems need to be fixed. They know we need to strengthen our cybersecurity defenses. So in a bipartisan way across the country, people want to see this happen. So I see those as bipartisan bills, and my colleagues that vote against a bill that’s so popular with the American public will have to answer for that come election time,” Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, said.

Republicans say the bill is too big, too expensive and reaches far beyond what they consider infrastructure. Peters argued that the bill needs to be big to help the United States keep up with other countries with superior infrastructure and to pay for repairs and upgrades that he says have been neglected for decades.

Peters said he believes a bill could be passed and signed into law by the end of July.