Person with gunshot wound shows up at GR hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating after a person was shot Monday night.

Sgt. Dan Adams with the Grand Rapids Police Department said around 11:30 p.m. Monday a person with a gunshot wound showed up at a local hospital He said the victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

It’s unknown where the shooting happened and there is no suspect information. Adams said the victim is not cooperating with investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

