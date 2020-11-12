Police search for suspect after stabbing in NE Grand Rapids

Authorities are investigating after a stabbing on Grand Rapids’ northeast side Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a suspect after a stabbing in northeast Grand Rapids early Thursday morning.

Police were called around 3:30 a.m. Thursday for a report of a stabbing in the area of Brenner Street and North Avenue on the city’s northeast side.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said a man stabbed a woman then took their 6-month-old child. The mother told police she doesn’t believe the child is in danger.

Police are searching for the father, but have not released any description of the suspect.

The woman received minor injuries and refused medical attention, according to police.

Anyone with information should call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.