GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A person of interest in a shooting in downtown Grand Rapids that left one dead and three others injured has been released, police say.

Detectives with the Grand Rapids Police Department presented the case to the Kent County prosecutor, a GRPD spokesperson told News 8. The spokesperson said authorities released the person of interest “pending further investigation.”

The shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. early Sunday morning on Pearl Street NW between Monroe and Ottawa avenues.

Two groups who were both downtown and had a “family feud” got into a physical fight, GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom told News 8.

Someone went and got two handguns from their truck and began firing, police say.

One person, identified as 25-year-old Armonie Acklin, died at the scene.

Three other people were injured.

The shooter was taken into custody, Winstrom told News 8 on Monday.