Person hospitalized after GR shooting, no arrests

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating a shooting that sent a person to the hospital early Tuesday.

It happened at 12:35 a.m. on Division Avenue between Cutler and Burton Streets.

Details are limited, but police say the victim was taken to the hospital. Their condition is not known.

A K9 unit was brought on scene to try and track down the shooter, but police say no one has been arrested.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

